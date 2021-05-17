I don't know who needs to see this, but this two-minute 26-second trailer is powerful stuff.

The Me You Can't See is a new docuseries co-created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. With storytelling at its core, this timely series gives a voice to stories that aim to seek truth, understanding and compassion. It's about people, our experiences, and why we feel the way that we do.

"The decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it's a sign of strength." – Prince Harry.

The Me You Can't See debuts on May 21 on Apple TV+.

Wikipedia has international numbers you can call for help. Call them. Please.