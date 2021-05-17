I don't know who needs to see this, but this two-minute 26-second trailer is powerful stuff.
The Me You Can't See is a new docuseries co-created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. With storytelling at its core, this timely series gives a voice to stories that aim to seek truth, understanding and compassion. It's about people, our experiences, and why we feel the way that we do.
"The decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it's a sign of strength." – Prince Harry.
The Me You Can't See debuts on May 21 on Apple TV+.
Wikipedia has international numbers you can call for help. Call them. Please.
AirPods Max don't support Apple Music's lossless songs, Apple says
Apple's new lossless Apple Music won't work with AirPods Max, Apple reportedly told T3.
We're hoping for improved Home screen customization in iOS 15
With WWDC just weeks away, we're going to soon see what iOS 15 has in store for us. But one thing that I hope it improves is Home screen customization and even theming.
Apple announces two new Apple Watch Pride bands and a watch face
Apple Watch Braided Solo Loop and more are coming to help celebrate International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOT.)
What are the best games with motion controls on the Switch?
Whether you're steering, aiming, or performing surgery, these are the best motion control games on the Nintendo Switch.