Apple TV shares nail-biting clip for Friday's episode of 'The Morning Show'

What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has debuted a new clip ahead of the third episode of "The Morning Show."
- The new clip counts down the moment that Alexy Levy returns to the show.
- The first two episodes of season two are streaming now on Apple TV+.
Watching Alex Levy get counted down to her return to The Morning Show will stress anyone out.
Ahead of tomorrow's episode three premiere, Apple TV+ has shared a quick clip that shows just how stressful Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) is when returning to the show she left last season.
After a long hiatus, your favorite power duo is back in action. Stream a new episode of #TheMorningShow tomorrow.
Season two of the drama series continues to tell the story of UBA after the shocking conclusion of the first season:
Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds "The Morning Show" team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley's (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.
Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast for season two includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. New stars joining this season are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O'Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of "The Morning Show" team; Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award winner Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for season two of "The Morning Show," you can check it out below:
Season two of "The Morning Show" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the new season in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
