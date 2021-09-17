What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new first look video for Foundation.
- The Isaac Asimov classic story will premiere on September 24.
Apple TV+ has shared a new first look video for the hugely exciting Foundation show ahead of its premiere on September 24 — the same day we will see the arrival of the best iPhone ever — iPhone 13.
Shared to YouTube, the video features scenes from the show while stars talk about what we can expect when it premieres next week.
Check out the video and prepare to be excited for Friday!
The greatest science fiction work of all time is finally coming to the screen. Here's an exclusive look at Isaac Asimov's epic masterpiece, Foundation. Coming September 24, only on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_Foundation
Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.
This is just the latest high-profile show to come to Apple TV+ and it arrives a week after the second season of The Morning Show also made its debut. It's a big few weeks for Apple with the arrival of iPhone 13 and other new hardware announcements, but it's a huge time for Apple TV+ content, too.
If you want to enjoy Foundation in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
