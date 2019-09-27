What you need to know
- Apple on Friday released three new Apple TV+ trailers.
- The trailers show off Helpsters, Ghostwriters, and Snoopy in Space.
- Each show will be available on Apple TV+ beginning November 1.
Apple on Friday shared three new trailers for shows headed to Apple TV+, including Helpsters, Ghostwriter, and Snoopy in Space. Each new show has one thing in common: they're catered to younger audiences.
We've seen glimpses of these shows already. Helpsters, created in partnership with Sesame Workshop, is about a team of monsters who love solving problems.
"Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out — because everything starts with a plan," the description for Helpsters reads.
Ghostwriters is a live-action show that features a younger cast who find themselves helping ghosts who have "unfinished business."
Finally, Snoopy in Space follows Charlie Brown and the gang as Snoopy pursues his dream to become a NASA astronaut. In the show, Snoopy apparently takes command of the International Space Station and explores the moon and beyond.
Each new show will be available on November 1 when Apple TV+ launches. Apple TV+ will be available for $4.99 a month.