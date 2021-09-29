Apple TV+ shares a sneak peek of 'The Problem with Jon Stewart'

What you need to know
- Apple has shared a sneak peek of "The Problem with Jon Stewart."
- The new talk show will premiere on Apple TV+ on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Ahead of its Thursday debut, Apple TV+ has shared a quick look at what we can expect from its new series "The Problem with Jon Stewart." You can check out the new clip below:
The new series features the return of Stewart to television for the first time since he left "The Daily Show." Each episode will focus on a specific topic and feature guests who will engage in conversation with the host.
"The Problem With Jon Stewart" is a multiple-season, single-issue series, taking a deep dive on the issues affecting us most. In this new Apple Original series, Stewart will be in conversation with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss a more productive path towards action. The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.
Hailing from a multi-year partnership with Apple TV+, "The Problem With Jon Stewart" will be hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart's longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chelsea Devantez is head writer and Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the series yet you can check out a teaser below:
"The Problem with Jon Stewart" will debut on Apple TV+ on Thursday, September 30. If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
