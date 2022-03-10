Apple TV+ has shared a new video that shows us insights into some of the scenes in the hit movie CODA.

CODA has become a popular Apple TV+ movie among both viewers and critics and has been on the receiving end of some huge awards of late. In this new video, we get to learn more about some of the movie's most iconic moments and the thought that went into creating them.

You can check the video out on the Apple TV YouTube channel and it's embedded below, too.