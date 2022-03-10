What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new video all about the hit movie CODA.
- CODA has won multiple awards.
Apple TV+ has shared a new video that shows us insights into some of the scenes in the hit movie CODA.
CODA has become a popular Apple TV+ movie among both viewers and critics and has been on the receiving end of some huge awards of late. In this new video, we get to learn more about some of the movie's most iconic moments and the thought that went into creating them.
You can check the video out on the Apple TV YouTube channel and it's embedded below, too.
Gifted with a voice that her parents can't hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, Child of Deaf Adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.
In this video "Siân Heder, the director of the Academy Award-nominated film CODA, describes how Troy Kotsur (Best Supporting Actor nominee) and Emilia Jones improvised one of the film's most emotionally affecting moments." It's a great watch, although probably best to make sure that you've seen the movie before checking it out.
If you want to enjoy CODA in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
