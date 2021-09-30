Apple TV+ shares teaser for Kevin Durant basketball show 'Swagger'

Apple TV+ today shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming basketball show Swagger. The show, which is inspired by the life of NBA star Kevin Durant, will debut on Apple's streaming service on October 29.

Created by from Reggie Rock Bythewood, Kevin Durant, and Brian Grazer, the first three episodes of Swagger will be available on day one, with a new episode arriving every Friday through the season's conclusion.

Inspired by Durant's experiences, "Swagger" explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it's like to grow up in America. The new series is led by an ensemble cast of stars including O'Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Shinelle Azoroh, Tessa Ferrer, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Tristan Mack Wilds.

And here's that teaser:

Inspired by the experiences of Kevin Durant, Swagger slams into the world of youth basketball, the families it builds, and the fine line between dreams and making it. #Swagger premieres October 29 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/lpT1PDMcZG — Apple TV (@AppleTV) September 30, 2021

This is definitely one show I'm keen to check out in a month's time!

Apple TV+ continues to go from strength to strength, picking up new content at an almost constant rate. Last week saw the arrival of Foundation and the hits just keep on coming.

If you want to enjoy Swagger in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. This is definitely one show you don't want to be watching in low quality because your streaming kit is sub-par!