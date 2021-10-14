What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for Swagger.
- The new drama series is based on the experiences of NBA star Kevin Durant.
Streaming service Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for Swagger, a drama series based on the experiences of NBA star Kevin Durant. The new show will premiere on October 29.
Set to run for ten episodes that culminate on December 17, the show will include O'Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, and more.
Inspired by Durant's experiences, "Swagger" explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it's like to grow up in America.
The new series is led by an ensemble cast of stars including O'Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Shinelle Azoroh, Tessa Ferrer, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Tristan Mack Wilds.
Jackson stars as Ike, a former star player who's now a youth basketball coach; Hill stars as Jace Carson, a basketball phenomenon who is one of the top-ranked youth basketball players in the country; Azoroh plays Jenna, Jace's mother who is determined to chart NBA success for her son; Wallis plays Crystal, a top young basketball player; Harris plays Musa, the team's glue and point guard; Bingham plays Drew Murphy, a player from an affluent part of town; Irama plays Phil Marksby, the enforcer for a rival team; Nzeribe plays Royale, a sub-par player with a wealthy dad; Ferrer plays Meg Bailey, a former basketball player and coach for a rival team; Wilds plays Alonzo Powers, the grassroots division leader at a major shoe company; and Rivera plays Nick, a player from Puerto Rico with the drive to become the best player in the country.
Priced at just $4.99 per month, shows like Swagger help put the Apple streaming service among the best values in the business. Hits like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show are joined by epics like Foundation with new content arriving weekly.
If you want to enjoy Swagger in style, be sure to check out our list of the Best Apple TV deals on the market today.
