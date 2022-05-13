Apple TV+ shares two new clips from 'Greatness Code' on debut day

Season two of "Greatness Code" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

To hype up the premiere of the new season, Apple TV+ released two clips featuring interviews with professional athletes Russell Wilson and Scout Bassett. You can check out both clips below:

.@ScoutBassett is powerful, strong and unlimited. Follow along on her path to greatness. Stream S2 of #GreatnessCode on Apple TV+https://t.co/QytTm2CXxD pic.twitter.com/0icoCy7fBL — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) May 13, 2022

Never count @DangeRussWilson out of the game.



Watch No. 3 and other competitors share what makes them elite in S2 of #GreatnessCode May 13 on Apple TV+https://t.co/QytTm2CXxD pic.twitter.com/uADKVkoh6A — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) May 13, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning sports documentary series interviews the world's biggest athletes to see "what truly drives the world's greatest athletes to succeed." This season features interviews with Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford, Russell Wilson, Leticia Bufoni, Scout Bassett, and Bubba Wallace.

This season, Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford, Russell Wilson, Leticia Bufoni, Scout Bassett and Bubba Wallace pull back the curtain on a pivotal career moment when they touched greatness. Told through a stylized hybrid of live action and visual effects, "Greatness Code" premieres its second season globally on Friday, May 13 on Apple TV+. "Greatness Code" is produced for Apple TV+ by Religion of Sports and UNINTERRUPTED. Each episode is directed by Gotham Chopra, who executive produces with Religion of Sports' Ameeth Sankaran and Giselle Parets, UNINTERRUPTED's Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron, and co-executive producer Matt Rissmiller.

Season two of "Greatness Code" is streaming now on Apple TV+.