Apple TV+ shares two new clips from 'Greatness Code' on debut day

What you need to know
- Season two of "Greatness Code" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- Apple shared two new clips from the second season.
- The clips feature athletes Russell Wilson and Scout Bassett.
Season two of "Greatness Code" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
To hype up the premiere of the new season, Apple TV+ released two clips featuring interviews with professional athletes Russell Wilson and Scout Bassett. You can check out both clips below:
The Emmy Award-winning sports documentary series interviews the world's biggest athletes to see "what truly drives the world's greatest athletes to succeed." This season features interviews with Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford, Russell Wilson, Leticia Bufoni, Scout Bassett, and Bubba Wallace.
This season, Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford, Russell Wilson, Leticia Bufoni, Scout Bassett and Bubba Wallace pull back the curtain on a pivotal career moment when they touched greatness. Told through a stylized hybrid of live action and visual effects, "Greatness Code" premieres its second season globally on Friday, May 13 on Apple TV+.
"Greatness Code" is produced for Apple TV+ by Religion of Sports and UNINTERRUPTED. Each episode is directed by Gotham Chopra, who executive produces with Religion of Sports' Ameeth Sankaran and Giselle Parets, UNINTERRUPTED's Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron, and co-executive producer Matt Rissmiller.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out in the press release on the Apple Newsroom website.
Season two of "Greatness Code" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out and our review of the Apple TV 4K or our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iOS gaming recap: Apex Legends Mobile dated, new Lord of the Rings epic
We're going to get one of the biggest iOS releases in a long time, Apex Legends Mobile, next week. We also got a Lord of the Rings mobile game announcement, and there's legal drama brewing.
'Star Trek' star John Cho signs on for the 2nd season of 'The Afterparty'
Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Star Trek star John Cho for a recurring role in the second season of the comedy show The Afterparty.
Here's everything you should know about Diablo Immortal on iOS devices
Diablo Immortal is a big shift for the long-running franchise, but that doesn't mean it isn't a true Diablo game. Here's everything you need to know about Diablo Immortal for iOS.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.