What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new YouTube video all about Wolfboy and the Everything Factory.
- Professor Luxcraft takes viewers through the kinds of things they can expect to uncover in their adventures.
Apple TV+ has shared a new YouTube video as part of its ongoing promotion of the new kids show Wolfboy and the Everything Factory.
The almost two-minute video sees viewers meet Professor Luxcraft as he takes them through the kinds of things they can expect to come across during the show's adventures. Luxcraft also explains what Sprytes are, too.
Kids big and small can check the video out right here.
Adventure awaits for those who seek it! Join Professor Luxcraft as he takes you through the types of adventures you'll encounter with Wolfboy and the Everything Factory. Stream Wolfboy and the Everything Factory now, only on Apple TV+
William Wolfe is no ordinary human boy. Down in the magical Spryte realm of the Everything Factory, he's Wolfboy. And with his new Spryte friends, he learns his vivid imagination and limitless creativity have the power to change the world.
The new show features Joseph Gordon-Levitt as both a voice actor and executive producer, with the character William Wolf learning "his vivid imagination and limitless creativity have the power to change the world."
This is just another example of what looks to be a great kids show on Apple's streaming service, joining the likes of Ghostwriter, Stillwater, and more. At $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ is fast becoming the best value around.
If you want to enjoy Wolfboy and the Everything Factory in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
