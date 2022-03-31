What you need to know
- A new Apple TV+ show has started production.
- City on Fire is a drama series about an NYU student shot and killed in Central Park in 2003.
- It has also added nine new cast members including Jemima Kirke and Nico Tortorella.
A new Apple TV+ drama, City on Fire, has started production and added nine new cast members.
Production on the New York-set drama, based on a novel by Garth Risk Hallberg, has begun. Nine actors — Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe and John Cameron Mitchell — have joined the previously cast Chase Sui Wonders and Wyatt Oleff.
Apple ordered the series last year, based on the acclaimed Garth Risk Hallberg novel by the same name. From Apple:
In "City on Fire," an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha Cicciaro is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends' band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she's revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.
As THR reports, production is now underway and nine new cast members have joined the project.
Apple continues to add more movies and Apple TV+ shows to its burgeoning streaming platform. The company broke new ground last week when it became the first streaming platform to win an Academy Award for best picture at the Oscars.
