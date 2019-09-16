What you need to know
- Dickinson is the first Apple TV+ show to be premiere.
- The show stars Hailee Steinfeld.
- Apple TV+ launches in 100 countries on November 1st.
Apple said a couple of weeks ago that it would premiere its new Apple TV+ show Dickinson at the Tribeca TV Festival. And true to its word, that's now happened.
Apple had stars Hailee Steinfeld and Jane Krakowski available to answer questions about the show alongside creator Alena Smith. The show itself is a period drama that documents the life of poet Emily Dickinson and is one we're keen to get our teeth into.
As Deadline notes, this isn't likely to be anything like the period dramas your parents watched when you were growing up. Instead, there's a much more modern twist to proceedings. Including a modern soundtrack.
The period-set look at the life of poet Emily Dickinson offers a wealth of contemporary flourishes. (Think Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet.) Rapper Wiz Khalifa plays Death and the soundtrack teems with currently charting artists like Billie Eilish. As pastoral 19th century life unfolds, bass-heavy beats drop and many characters speak in a modern style.
Dickinson will be one of the Apple TV+ launch shows when the service kicks off on November 1st. The service will cost $4.99, although anyone buying a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac will receive a free year's worth of access.