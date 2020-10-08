What you need to know
- "Masters of the Air" will be Apple TV+'s first in-house show.
- Variety reports it has signed Cary Fukunaga to direct three episodes.
- He'll also join the show's production team.
The upcoming Apple TV+ show "Masters of the Air" will see its first three episodes directed by Cary Fukunaga, according to a new report. He'll also be joining the show's production team.
That's according to a new Variety report which also goes on to say taht Fukunaga is nearing a deal that will see Apple TV+ become his new home.
In addition, Fukunaga is nearing a first-look deal with Apple through his production company, Parliament of Owls. Under the deal, Fukunaga and his president of development and production, Hayden Lautenbach, will develop and produce television projects for the streamer.
"Masters of the Air" will come via Amblin Television of Steven Spielberg fame, with other big names involved along the way.
"Masters of the Air" hails from Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and Tom Hanks & Gary Goetzman's Playtone. It is the third installment of the highly successful and beloved "Band of Brothers/The Pacific" franchise. Based on the book by Donald L. Miller, "Masters of the Air" follows the true story of the American and British bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler's doorstep.
There's no telling when the show will be available to stream, but when it does arrive it could be another hit for Apple TV+. Viewers will need a $4.99 per month subscription to enjoy it, but Apple One might also be an option for those who partake in other Apple Services as well.
