Apple TV+ has confirmed that the second season of Jason Momoa's See will premiere on August 27, with Dave Bautista joining the cast. It also confirmed that a third season has been signed up.

The second season is already shaping up to be a blockbuster affair, with Bautista set to play the brother of Moma's Baba Voss character.

The second season will introduce Dave Bautista ("Guardians of the Galaxy") as Edo Voss, the brother of Jason Momoa's character, Baba Voss. New series regular cast members joining Bautista this season include Eden Epstein ("Sweetbitter"), Tom Mison ("Watchmen"), Hoon Lee ("Warrior"), Olivia Cheng ("Warrior"), David Hewlett ("The Shape of Water") and Tamara Tunie ("Flight").

See is a show set in the future where humankind has lost the ability to see. Despite initially looking like it could be the big hit Apple TV+ needed out the gate, the first season didn't take off in a way many had expected. The second season will be hoping to build on what was still a solid foundation – and the arrival of star power in the form of Dave Bautista won't hurt one bit.

