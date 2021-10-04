What you need to know
- Ted Lasso has reportedly signed a lucrative deal with the Premier League that will see the show use official logos, footage, and more.
- Premier League bosses were reportedly unsure about a deal but have grown to love the show.
Hugely popular Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso has reportedly handed over £500,000 (around $680,000) in order to be able to use the Premier League's logos, team kits, and even the league's trophy in episodes.
The deal, reported by The Athletic — with mild spoilers — comes after Premier League bosses were reportedly unsure about the show initially. However, "executives have grown to love the show's folksy charm."
Ted Lasso follows the titular character, an American football coach who finds himself running AFC Richmond, a fictional football team in England. The result is funny and charming, with star Jason Sudeikis and others have picked up various awards for their work. Now, future episodes will be able to tap into the Premier League in multiple ways — including using footage of real games as needed.
It remains to be seen exactly how this new deal will pan out and where Premier League logos and whatnot will pop up, but there's one thing that's certain — future Ted Lasso seasons will be more realistic than ever. And that sounds good to me!
