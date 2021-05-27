Apple TV+ shows 'Ghostwriter' and 'Helpsters' nominated for 6 Daytime Emmys

Apple TV+ is in the running for no fewer than six Daytime Emmy awards thanks to Ghostwriter and Helpsters. In fact, the former is up for five of those awards all by itself.

Announced earlier this week, the nominations are plentiful.

Ghostwriter is in the running for:

Outstanding sound mixing and editing for a drama or daytime fiction program

Outstanding lighting direction for a drama or daytime fiction program

Outstanding art direction/set decoration/scenic design for a drama or daytime fiction program

Outstanding hairstyling for a drama or daytime fiction program

Alongside that haul, Apple TV+ is also in the running for 'outstanding costume design/styling' thanks to Helpsters.

The winners will be announced on Friday, June 25 (8:00-10:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+.

