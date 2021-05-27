Apple TV+ shows 'Ghostwriter' and 'Helpsters' nominated for 6 Daytime Emmys

What you need to know
- Ghostwriter and Helpsters have been nominated for six Daytime Emmy awards between them.
- Ghostwriter accounts for five of the nominations alone.
Apple TV+ is in the running for no fewer than six Daytime Emmy awards thanks to Ghostwriter and Helpsters. In fact, the former is up for five of those awards all by itself.
Announced earlier this week, the nominations are plentiful.
Ghostwriter is in the running for:
- Outstanding sound mixing and editing for a drama or daytime fiction program
- Outstanding lighting direction for a drama or daytime fiction program
- Outstanding art direction/set decoration/scenic design for a drama or daytime fiction program
- Outstanding hairstyling for a drama or daytime fiction program
Alongside that haul, Apple TV+ is also in the running for 'outstanding costume design/styling' thanks to Helpsters.
The winners will be announced on Friday, June 25 (8:00-10:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+.
If you want to enjoy either of these shows in style be sure to check out our list of the Best Apple TV deals on the market today.
