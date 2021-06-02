What you need to know
- The Mosquito Coast has a second season all signed up.
- The show has proven to be one of the more popular Apple TV+ dramas.
Apple TV+ today announced that it has signed popular and gripping drama The Mosquito Coast for a second season. The first season hasn't even ended yet – the finale lands on our screens this coming Friday.
The show features Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman and has proven to be one of Apple TV+'s standout shows in recent weeks which makes the signing of a second season something of a no-brainer. That doesn't mean we shouldn't be excited though – plenty of good shows were canned after a single outing.
From award-winning novelist Neil Cross, and based on the best-selling book by Paul Theroux which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, "The Mosquito Coast" is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.
Apple tends to try and sign its hit shows to second and third seasons as soon as possible an this latest news is another indicator of exactly that. Let's hope that The Mosquito Coast season two lives up to the first one!
Viewers will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription in order to enjoy the new season. They won't need an Apple TV 4K, but it's undoubtedly one of the best ways to take in Apple TV+ content. Haven't got your own Apple TV 4K yet? Check out some of the best Apple TV 4K deals you're ever likely to find on the intenret.
