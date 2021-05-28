What you need to know
- Bilingual thriller Now and Then has some new cast members.
- The entire work will be shot in both English and Spanish.
Apple TV+ has signed a raft of new stars for the upcoming bilingual thriller Now and Then with Rosie Perez, Manolo Cardona, José María Yazpik, and more joining the cast.
According to a Variety report, the new additions will join an entirely Hispanic and Latino cast that already includes names like Marina de Tavira, José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Soledad Villamil, and Željko Ivanek.
Now and Then will follow a group of college friends whose lives are turned upside down when one of them dies during a weekend of celebration. 20 years later, the remaining friends are reunited by a new threat.
Tavira plays Ana, a smart and ambitious woman who put her political career on hold to support her husband's; Perez plays Flora, a talented detective obsessed with an unresolved case from 20 years ago; Yazpik is Pedro, a complex politician married to Ana; Verdú plays Sofia, a strong self-made lawyer; Cardona is Marcos, a passionate surgeon; Villamil plays Daniela, an introspective artist who constantly struggles to overcome a traumatic event from her past; and Ivanek plays Sullivan, a seasoned detective who keeps his partner Flora from getting into too much trouble.
The whole thing will be shot in both English and Spanish, as was already confirmed in last month's report that Apple TV+ had signed the thriller.
It is still unclear when Now and Then might premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to make sure you have the right TV to stream the service, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
