Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Spider-Man star Angourie Rice to its upcoming limited series The Last Thing He Told Me. Rice will star opposite Jennifer Garner on the show that is based on Laura Dave's best-selling book of the same name.

Deadline reports that Rice will play Bailey, the step-daughter of Garner's lead character Hannah.

Created and adapted by Dave alongside series co-creator and Academy Award-winner Josh Singer (Spotlight), The Last Thing He Told Me follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

The series will be produced for Apple TV+ by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine outfit, the same one that previously helped bring shows like Truth Be Told and The Morning Show to the streamer.

Rice is probably best known for her role as Betty Bryant in the most recent Spider-Man trilogy alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya. She also starred opposite Kate Winslet in the exceptional Mare of Easttown for HBO.

While Jennifer Garner will play the lead role in The Last Thing He Told Me, she wasn't the first choice. Julia Roberts was originally set to play the role of Hannah before a change last year.

Anyone looking to enjoy The Last Thing He Told Me in Apple TV splendor, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.