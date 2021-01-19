What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has hired former Warner Bros. Pictures executive JP Richards as its new movie marketing chief.
Apple TV+ has a new movie marketing head after it picked up former Warner Bros. Pictures exec JP Richards, according to a new report.
According to Deadline, Richards will start his new job next month once his exit from his former role is official.
Richards will help spearhead the growing ambitions of Apple's original film slates. Richards spent six years at Warner Bros, starting as EVP of WW Digital Marketing, and then elevated to EVP of WW Marketing and Chief Digital Strategist. He was appointed to the Co-Head post in 2019. He came to Warner Bros after 12 years at Universal, and held the title SVP of Digital Marketing when he left.
Richards has a history of working on campaigns for some huge movies, including Joker, Wonder Woman, and more. Apple TV+ will be hoping that he will be able to add a similarly impressive collection of titles to his resume.
Among the areas he helped steer were Digital Marketing & Media, Strategy & Integrated Marketing, Promotional Partnerships & Alliances, Creative Content, Multi-Cultural Marketing, Branded Content & Media and Marketing/Creative Services. While there, he oversaw campaigns for Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Joker, A Star is Born, IT Chapter 1 and 2, They Shall Not Grow Old, The Lego Movies, The Conjuring Series, Creed and Creed 2. In his dozen years at Universal, he hatched digital campaigns for The Bourne Identity, Fast & Furious and Despicable Me franchises, among other films.
Apple TV+ continues to grow its Apple Originals movie collection and it will have Richards pegged as the man to help promote those new titles. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to check out whatever he works on, unless you're an Apple One subscriber.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple launches new Podcasts Spotlight, 'Celebrity Book Club' first feature
Apple has today launched a new Podcasts Spotlight feature, a new editorial initiative designed to help listeners find some of the best shows out there.
Facebook delays controversial WhatsApp privacy changes
Facebook has delayed enforcement of changes to its WhatsApp privacy policy following major public backlash and massive uptake of rival services like Signal and Telegram.
Snapchat testing dark mode on iPhone
A new report says Snapchat is testing dark mode for iOS and the iPhone with a small number of exclusive users.
Get more out of your aircraft with these must-have drone accessories
You'll get more out of your drone with a few accessories. Whether you're looking for a landing pad, bag for your aircraft, or tools, we have the rundown on this year's best drone accessories.