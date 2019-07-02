The report ranks all of the major streaming platforms and the latest numbers show that Apple still hasn't broken through in the streaming market. Apple TV numbers were at 13 million, barely above last place WebOS, which powers LG's smart TVs.

Apple TV sales figures hit 13 million during the last quarter, but that wasn't enough to lift its place in the streaming market. In fact, Apple ranked next-to-last in streaming TV platforms according to new report from Strategy Analytics .

This is an issue Apple has been running into constantly as the Apple TV at $179 is one of the most expensive streaming set top box consumers can buy. There are much cheaper alternatives out there from Roku or Amazon while others settle for the streaming platform they get from their smart TV or console like the PlayStation or Xbox.

Apple has partly addressed the issue as it prepares for the launch of its Apple TV+ streaming platform making it available on smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and Vizio and set top boxes from Roku and Amazon.

Speaking of which, Roku continues to dominate the market reaching over 41 million sales of its streaming devices. It is followed by Sony's PlayStation, Microsoft's Xbox, Samsung's Tizen, Google (Android TV/Chromecast) and Amazon Fire TV.

Meanwhile, Apple's prospects don't look like they'll get any better. It is expected to be surpassed by LG's WebOS platform over the coming months leaving it in last place.