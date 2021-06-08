What you need to know
- Apple TV+ is highlighting the Apple Originals we'll all be watching this summer and beyond.
- Some big shows are to come and Apple is very excited.
Apple TV+ has today shared a new YouTube video that highlights some of the big shows that we'll all be watching this summer and beyond. With the likes of Ted Lasso getting a second season and some big new shows still to arrive, the only real problem is finding the time to watch everything.
Just check this video out and tell me there isn't plenty there to sink your teeth into – and that's before you get into the kids shows!
An exclusive preview of new series and films coming to Apple TV+ now through Fall 2021.
Featuring The Morning Show S2, Ted Lasso S2, See S2, Truth Be Told S2, The Shrink Next Door, Schmigadoon!, Mr. Corman, Trying S2, Physical, CODA, Foundation, Invasion, Greyhound, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, Palmer, Cherry, The Banker, Wolfwalkers, The Year Earth Changed, On the Rocks, Lisey's Story, Doug Unplugs, The Snoopy Show, Stillwater, Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, Puppy Place, and many more
We all have our personal favorites from that list but Ted Lasso, Physical, and Foundation are the ones that top many lists. And we were worried that Apple wouldn't be able to scrounge up enough content to full an entire streaming service!
With Apple having just released a new Apple TV 4K, maybe now is the time to get yourself a new box? Make sure to check out the best Apple TV deals before you make a purchase, though!
Apple redesigns Apple TV remote app in iOS 15
Along with big changes in iOS 15, it has been confirmed the new operating system on iPhone will include a redesigned Apple TV remote in Control Center that better reflects the new physical remote.
Adobe's Illustrator, InDesign, and Lightroom Classic now native on M1 Macs
Adobe has announced new versions of Illustrator, InDesign, and Lightroom Classic that are built for Apple's M1 Macs.
Apple is reportedly talking to two companies about batteries for Apple Car
Apple is reportedly already talking to at least two companies as it looks to find someone to build the batteries for its electric car.
What are the best treadmills to use with Apple Fitness Plus?
Walking or running on a treadmill is a great way to work out. Treadmills all come with different features and technology. Let's find out which treadmills are the best to use with Apple Fitness+.