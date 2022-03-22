What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has scooped several awards for two of its titles over the weekend.
- Both Ted Lasso and CODA were honored by the PGA, WGA, and CAS awards, with the latter now a front-runner for an Oscar.
Apple TV+ titles CODA and Ted Lasso have scooped various awards from the Writers Guild of America, the Producers Guild of America, and the Cinema Audio Society this weekend.
By far and away the biggest news was at the PGA, where CODA won the Darryl F Zanuck Award for Oustanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, honoring the work of producers Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, and Patrick Wachsberger. The news is particularly noteworthy because it could indicate CODA is on course to win an Oscar next week. As Deadline explains:
The PGA shares the preferential voting system with Oscars — both organizations switched to that voting system in 2009 — and this award is always a super-powered indicator of the Best Picture winner at Oscar. In fact, the PGA prize has tallied with the Oscar Best Picture winner a staggering 22 out of the past 32 years. And since 2009, only three films didn't line up with both PGA and Oscar: The Big Short, La La Land and 1917.
The PGA also handed one of the best Apple TV+ shows, Ted Lasso, an award for 'Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television' in Comedy. The (https://www.imore.com/apple-tv-shows) Writers Guild of America handed CODA an award for best adapted screenplay, and the Cinema Audio Society gave a television series award to S2 Episode 5 of Ted Lasso, Rainbow, the episode where Coach Lasso gives his famous 'Rom-Communism' speech and Roy Kent quits his job as a pundit on Sky Sports, returning to the sideline as a coach of AFC Richmond.
With CODA now a favorite, eyes turn to the Oscars next week to see if Apple can scoop one of the top awards in all of cinema.
