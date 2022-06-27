What you need to know
- Hulu is reportedly working on a new 30-minute scripted series set in the world of F1.
- McLaren racing driver Daniel Ricciardo is involved in the project.
- Little information is available on what the project actually is.
Streaming service Hulu has reportedly signed Formula 1 racing driver Daniel Ricciardo to take part in a new scripted TV show. The series will be set in the world of F1, with episodes set to run 30 minutes each.
It's still early days for the show, reports THR, with a writer still not signed on and other details being kept close to the chest. We do know that this is a scripted series, so no fly-on-the-wall stuff here.
The series, which is currently in the early development stages, hails from Lionsgate Television and Temple Hill's Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Phoebe Zimmer, Sydney Title. Ricciardo, one of the most prolific F1 drivers in the world, will exec produce. Ricciardo drives for McLaren and has won an impressive eight Grand Prix races.
This news comes as Apple TV+ has two F1 projects of its own in the works. The streamer already has a Lewis Hamilton documentary, while the same driver is also involved in a new movie that is set to star Brad Pitt as a washed-up racer. Hamilton has already been vocal about why his movie will be better than those that came before it, but we'll need to see the finished project to see whether he's on the money with that one.
As for Ricciardo, the Australian is an F1 ever-present, similar to Hamilton, and will surely add his own infectious enthusiasm to whatever Hulu has cooking. One thing's for sure, F1 fans won't be short of new content to watch over the next year or two.
