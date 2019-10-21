Ron Moore's "For All Mankind" is already shaping up to be one of the most interesting Apple TV+ launch shows, but the writer is looking well beyond season one. Apple has already greenlit a second season, but accoring to a Wired report he alerady has many more mapped out.

This comes as Apple TV+ exec Zack van Amburg was being interviewed by Wired, with the big November 1 launch just days away. There's a ton covered in the piece but one thing that stood out was the fact that Moore was so confident in "For All Mandkind" – and so passionate – that he already had multiple seasons of the show planned when he pitched it to Apple.