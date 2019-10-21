What you need to know
Ron Moore's "For All Mankind" is already shaping up to be one of the most interesting Apple TV+ launch shows, but the writer is looking well beyond season one. Apple has already greenlit a second season, but accoring to a Wired report he alerady has many more mapped out.
This comes as Apple TV+ exec Zack van Amburg was being interviewed by Wired, with the big November 1 launch just days away. There's a ton covered in the piece but one thing that stood out was the fact that Moore was so confident in "For All Mandkind" – and so passionate – that he already had multiple seasons of the show planned when he pitched it to Apple.
Around Halloween, when he pitched his story line to a small group of Apple executives in the company's Culver City outpost, Van Amburg was shocked by the way Moore launched headlong into the show. "When you're making television shows, the idea of something is usually much greater than the execution," he says. "But Ron hadn't just thought about what the first hour of TV was—he had thought about hour 40."
On the wall, a series of timelines and character profiles helped illustrate how the show might progress over the seven seasons that Moore and his writers had broken down. "The level of detail was overwhelming," Erlicht says. "Every aspect of the butterfly effect that would happen from the slightest change in that event." The executives walked out into the hallway, grinned at each other, and negotiated which one of them was going to give Moore the good news.
The report also notes that "For All Mankind" was the third show that Apple picked up, following "The Morning Show" and "Amazing Stories" into the growing Apple TV+ catalog. The former will also be a launch show, although the latter has gone through production difficulties that resulted in its being delayed.
"For All Mankind" explores what might have happened if the space race had gone very differently, with the United States left to play catchup. Behind "Dickinson" this might be one of the shows I'm looking forward to the most!
Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month for all the family when it comes online in November 1. Buyers of new Macs, iPhones, iPads, iPod touches, and Apple TVs will get a free year of access, too.