Apple TV+'s 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' comes back to network TV October 24

What you need to know

  • It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is coming to PBS for free this Halloween.
  • Apple TV+ subscribers can stream it, too.

As was the case last year anyone wanting to stream It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown this Halloween season will need to do so via Apple TV+, but this year people will be able to watch the classic over-the-air on PBS, too. It'll air on October 24.

As AppleInsider points out, Apple TV+ picked up the rights to all of the Peanuts franchise last year, meaning everything appears on the streaming service. However, on special occasions, content is made available elsewhere as well. This is a prime example.

Now you'll have the option of watching It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in a very 2021 way, or something a little more old worldy. Over-the-air TV, you remember that, right?

