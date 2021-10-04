What you need to know
- It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is coming to PBS for free this Halloween.
- Apple TV+ subscribers can stream it, too.
As was the case last year anyone wanting to stream It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown this Halloween season will need to do so via Apple TV+, but this year people will be able to watch the classic over-the-air on PBS, too. It'll air on October 24.
As AppleInsider points out, Apple TV+ picked up the rights to all of the Peanuts franchise last year, meaning everything appears on the streaming service. However, on special occasions, content is made available elsewhere as well. This is a prime example.
Now you'll have the option of watching It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in a very 2021 way, or something a little more old worldy. Over-the-air TV, you remember that, right?
If you want to enjoy It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
