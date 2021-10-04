As was the case last year anyone wanting to stream It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown this Halloween season will need to do so via Apple TV+, but this year people will be able to watch the classic over-the-air on PBS, too. It'll air on October 24.

As AppleInsider points out, Apple TV+ picked up the rights to all of the Peanuts franchise last year, meaning everything appears on the streaming service. However, on special occasions, content is made available elsewhere as well. This is a prime example.

🎃 The Great Pumpkin is coming to PBS! 🎃



"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" was notably absent from ABC last year, but it is returning to local TV on October 24th. Tune into PBS for the primetime special, or the PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel for a full night of Halloween specials. pic.twitter.com/vlLHd8clD5 — Peeebs (@ItsPeeebs) October 2, 2021

Now you'll have the option of watching It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in a very 2021 way, or something a little more old worldy. Over-the-air TV, you remember that, right?

