  • M. Night Shyamalan gives us another look behind the episode.

Apple TV+ is again promoting its hit show Servant with a "Behind the Episode" video on YouTube. Featuring director M. Night Shyamalan, the video gives us a unique look at episode 204 of the show.

Servant has proven a popular show for Apple TV+ and it's currently in its second season. Apple continues to promote the show, although that might die down once the second season of For All Mankind lands soon.

In this special episode directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the audience is introduced to a new area of the Turner house: the attic. As the brownstone reaches new heights, will the family dynamics change along with it? The fourth episode of Season 2 is available now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Servant has already been picked up for a third season.

Fans will need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy new episodes, with a monthly fee of $4.99. The Apple One subscription also includes access to Apple TV+, too.

