Apple TV+ movie Raymond and Ray will begin filming in the fall in Virginia, the state's governor has announced.

In a press release the Governor stated:

The Governor today announced that the feature film Raymond and Ray, from Apple Original Films, will shoot in Central Virginia this fall.

Governor Northam said that projects like Raymond and Ray "shine a powerful spotlight on and increase awareness of all that Virginia offers" and that the state looked forward "o working with the film's exceptional team and to the economic benefits a film of this scale will bring to Virginia workers and businesses."

The film's director Rodrigo Garcia, and producers Alfonso Cuaron, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn said they were inspired to film in Virginia following the Virginia Film Festival and that they were "thrilled" at the opportunity. As a result, the show will qualify for a Virginia film tax credit or grant, with the exact amount based on how many Virginia workers the show employs, goods and services bought during filming, and other measures including promoting tourism.

Apple announced the film back in August, from the press release:

"Raymond and Ray" follows half-brothers Raymond (played by Ewan McGregor) and Ray (played by Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There's anger, there's pain, there's folly, there might be love, and there's definitely grave-digging.