Figures shared with iMore from Reelgood indicate that Severance was the number-one TV show in streaming last week, and the second most popular title overall behind Ryan Reynolds movie Free Guy.

Severance, directed by Ben Stiller, is about a team of employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a strange medical procedure called 'Severance'. This surgically divides their memory between their personal and professional lives to try and create the perfect work-life balance. Mark Scout (Adam Scott) finds himself "at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself."

Episode five of the show debuted Friday, and episode six will debut next week.

Apple continues to add new and exciting original content to Apple TV+, including live sports for the very first time following the announcement that Major League Baseball is coming to the platform with two exclusive games each Friday, original analysis, and pre-show content, and a 24/7 linear programming channel with classic games and more.

