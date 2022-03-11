What you need to know
- Apple TV+ show Severance came out last month.
- New figures from Reelgood indicate it was the most popular TV show in streaming last week.
- It was also the number two overall title behind the movie Free Guy.
Apple TV+ drama Severance was the most-popular TV show in streaming last week, according to figures from Reelgood.
Figures shared with iMore from Reelgood indicate that Severance was the number-one TV show in streaming last week, and the second most popular title overall behind Ryan Reynolds movie Free Guy.
Severance, directed by Ben Stiller, is about a team of employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a strange medical procedure called 'Severance'. This surgically divides their memory between their personal and professional lives to try and create the perfect work-life balance. Mark Scout (Adam Scott) finds himself "at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself."
Episode five of the show debuted Friday, and episode six will debut next week.
Apple continues to add new and exciting original content to Apple TV+, including live sports for the very first time following the announcement that Major League Baseball is coming to the platform with two exclusive games each Friday, original analysis, and pre-show content, and a 24/7 linear programming channel with classic games and more.
Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhone, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
WhatsApp is improving its contact pages and you might already have them
WhatsApp is rolling out big changes to the way its contact pages look and you might already have them — the change isn't just available to those on the recent beta.
These are the top 10 Mario games ranked
Mario has been in over 250 games in the past 35 years. We took on the difficult task of determining which ones are the very best of the best.
In celebration of Mario Day, brush up on these 10 obscure Mario facts
Learn more about Mario during MAR10 Day. This guy has been around for awhile and has some interesting stories tied to him.
Protect that gorgeous iPad Air 5 with a great case
Apple has announced its latest and greatest: the iPad Air 5. Keep it safe and protected inside one of these cases from day one.