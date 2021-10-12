A new Apple TV+ series starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell is coming to the platform on November 12.

Apple today announced The Shrink Next Door debut and released a new trailer. From Apple:

Inspired by true events and an original podcast of the same name, "The Shrink Next Door" follows the decades-long manipulation and exploitation by psychiatrist Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Paul Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Will Ferrell). Dr. Ike is accompanied by his unsuspecting wife Bonnie Herschkopf (Casey Wilson) and though Marty may be defenseless against Dr. Ike's enticing offerings, his hard-headed sister Phyllis (Kathryn Hahn) is not.

The series is inspired by a true story, and stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn, and Casey Wilson. The first three episodes will debut on Friday, November 12, and then weekly thereafter.