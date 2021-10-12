101221 New Trailer Shrink Next Door Big ImageSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • A new series starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell is coming to Apple TV+.
  • The eight-episode series will debut on November 12.
  • The Shrink Next Door inspired by a true story about a psychiatrist and a patient.

A new Apple TV+ series starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell is coming to the platform on November 12.

Apple today announced The Shrink Next Door debut and released a new trailer. From Apple:

Inspired by true events and an original podcast of the same name, "The Shrink Next Door" follows the decades-long manipulation and exploitation by psychiatrist Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Paul Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Will Ferrell). Dr. Ike is accompanied by his unsuspecting wife Bonnie Herschkopf (Casey Wilson) and though Marty may be defenseless against Dr. Ike's enticing offerings, his hard-headed sister Phyllis (Kathryn Hahn) is not.

The series is inspired by a true story, and stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn, and Casey Wilson. The first three episodes will debut on Friday, November 12, and then weekly thereafter.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Apple continues to invest heavily in its slate of original content on Apple TV+, most recently announcing that its sci-fi blockbuster Foundation would be getting another season. From that report:

Today, Apple has announced that it is renewing its new Sci-Fi epic series "Foundation" for a second season. The company made the move after only releasing the first three episodes of the first season. The fourth episode will premiere on Friday, October 8.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said that the team "can't wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world."

Apple TV+ is available on Apple's best iPhones like the iPhone 13, as well as the iPad, Mac, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.