Apple TV+ today announced that the second season of the popular Truth Be Told show will premiere on August 20. There's also a new teaser on offer to get us all in the mood.

The first season of Truth Be Told captured the imagination of many as Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) set about solving a murder mystery. The second season builds on that and is already showing signs of living up to the hype of the first one.

Check out the teaser to see what I mean.