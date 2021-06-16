Truth Be ToldSource: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today announced that the second season of the popular Truth Be Told show will premiere on August 20. There's also a new teaser on offer to get us all in the mood.

The first season of Truth Be Told captured the imagination of many as Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) set about solving a murder mystery. The second season builds on that and is already showing signs of living up to the hype of the first one.

Check out the teaser to see what I mean.

Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) has a new case she would like you to reconsider when her childhood friend and media mogul Micah Keith (Kate Hudson) finds herself embroiled in tragedy and scandal. Poppy seeks to help Micah, pursuing justice on her very public and popular podcast, but at what personal and professional cost to Micah and her media empire?

Apple TV+ continues to pick up new shows as well as new seasons for old ones, and it's turning into quite the catalog of content. The second season of Truth Be Told is one that I can't wait to check out – roll on August 20!

