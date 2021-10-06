What you need to know
- Apple TV+ animated kids movie Wolfwalkers will get a physical release as part of Cartoon Saloon's Irish Folklore Trilogy.
- The movie will be available in 1080p, with Apple TV+ retaining 4K Dolby Vision rights.
- The movie is part of a larger collection and goes on sale on December 14.
Anyone wanting to watch the Apple TV+ animated kids movie Wolfwalkers on a piece of plastic will be able to do that from December 14. The movie will be part of Cartoon Saloon's Irish Folklore Trilogy box that will sell for $65.
The box, which looks pretty sweet, also includes The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea.
Magic, fantasy and Celtic mythology come to life in Cartoon Saloon's celebrated Irish Folklore Trilogy, featuring three Academy Award®- nominated modern animated classics. The studio's first film, The Secret of Kells, is a beautifully rendered tale of a master illuminator and his young apprentice, followed by the breathtakingly gorgeous Song of the Sea, the adventure of a mythical seal-child and her brother on a quest to save the spirit world, and their latest triumph Wolfwalkers follows a young huntress and her friendship with a free-spirited wolf-girl.
While this is will be a great gift for anyone this Christmas, it's worth noting that anyone wanting to watch the movie in 4K Dolby Atmos will need to stick to the Apple TV+ version.
There doesn't appear to be a solo release planned, so anyone who wants to watch Wolfwalkers without an Apple TV+ subscription should probably jump on this instead of waiting.
You can pre-order the whole thing for $65 right now.
If you want to enjoy Wolfwalkers in style, be sure to check out our list of the Best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple product subscription service launches in Hong Kong
A company in Asia has launched a new subscription service that lets people buy Apple products for a monthly subscription fee, rather than an upfront cost.
Apple Watch Series 6 price cut by as much as $140 as Series 7 launch looms
If you don't want to spend more to get the latest model, this might be your last chance to make a killer saving on the Apple Watch Series 6.
You're tapping it wrong — users complain of new iPad mini display issues
Some iPad mini owners are now complaining of issues that cause strange screen distortion when being tapped.
Suit up your iPhone 13 Pro Max in luxurious leather
Leather says luxury, so why not cover your gorgeous iPhone 13 Pro Max in a leather case? If you're not into the real thing, we've got some faux leather options for you too.