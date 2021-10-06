Anyone wanting to watch the Apple TV+ animated kids movie Wolfwalkers on a piece of plastic will be able to do that from December 14. The movie will be part of Cartoon Saloon's Irish Folklore Trilogy box that will sell for $65.

The box, which looks pretty sweet, also includes The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea.

Magic, fantasy and Celtic mythology come to life in Cartoon Saloon's celebrated Irish Folklore Trilogy, featuring three Academy Award®- nominated modern animated classics. The studio's first film, The Secret of Kells, is a beautifully rendered tale of a master illuminator and his young apprentice, followed by the breathtakingly gorgeous Song of the Sea, the adventure of a mythical seal-child and her brother on a quest to save the spirit world, and their latest triumph Wolfwalkers follows a young huntress and her friendship with a free-spirited wolf-girl.

While this is will be a great gift for anyone this Christmas, it's worth noting that anyone wanting to watch the movie in 4K Dolby Atmos will need to stick to the Apple TV+ version.

#WolfWalkers will release on Blu-Ray as part of Cartoon Saloon's Irish Folklore Trilogy in the USA on Dec 14th. The 1080p release will include: Audio Commentary with Filmmakers, Interview with Voice Cast, panels and previously aired features, conceptual trailers BTS trailer. pic.twitter.com/vG6oGcTVcw — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) October 6, 2021

There doesn't appear to be a solo release planned, so anyone who wants to watch Wolfwalkers without an Apple TV+ subscription should probably jump on this instead of waiting.

You can pre-order the whole thing for $65 right now.

