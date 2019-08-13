Come September 1, some of Apple's most popular products will be faced with a 10% tariff from the Trump administration—something that will extend across the industry.

As previously announced by President Trump, products including smartwatches, fitness trackers, smart speakers, and Bluetooth headphones will be affected by the tariffs. That list includes the AirPods, Apple Watch, and HomePod.

The silver lining is other tariffs are being delayed until December. The United States Trade Representative released a letter on Tuesday explaining why.