Apple only recently unveiled the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE but you can already make a saving on one at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. Various styles and configurations are discounted there with the Apple Watch SE dropping as low as $259. That's a $20 discount and the lowest we've seen it go since its release in a deal that matches the current Best Buy Black Friday offer.

Amazon is also matching prices on Apple Watch Series 6 with prices discounted as low as $375. Given these devices are so new, this is probably the best price you're going to see on them for Black Friday so it makes sense to lock in the deal early while it lasts.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is powered by an all-new S6 system-in-package that is built to make the Apple Watch run better and for longer before the battery runs down. According to Apple, it runs 20% faster than the Series 5 and makes it possible to have a brighter always-on screen as compared to the Series 5.

The key new technology for the Apple Watch Series 6 is the blood oxygen monitor (or SpO2 sensor) that can keep track of how oxygenated you are. The sensor lets you measure your blood oxygen in just six seconds and can record your levels in the background while you sleep if you sleep with your Apple Watch on. other updates include new case finishes, like a blue and (Product)RED aluminum, as well as new bands and watch faces.

The new Apple Watch SE is designed to be an entry-level model that includes a bunch of the same features as the Apple Watch Series 6, save for a few key aspects, at a lower price. It doesn't include an always-on display like the Series 6, though its Retina Display is 30% larger than the Series 3. It also can't take an ECG or read your blood oxygen.

However, the Apple Watch SE still provides high and low heart rate notifications, irregular heart rhythm notifications, emergency SOS, and fall detection. It also includes a compass and always-on altimeter, water-resistance up to 50m, and runs the dual-core S5 chipset from the previous-gen Series 5 meaning it will be future-proofed for many years of software updates.

These are the best Apple Watch Series 6 deals we've seen so far, though no telling exactly how long these discounts will last.