This year's Black Friday sales are the perfect opportunity to pick up a discounted Apple Watch. Amazon is coming in hot with the most affordable way to strap on an Apple Watch right now, dropping the Series 3 to just $119.99 for a limited time. Stock seems to be going in and out on these, so be sure to snag one immediately if it's available when you click through.

This is the lowest we have seen the Apple Watch Series 3 go there since its release, matching a now-sold out deal at Walmart. If the Series 3 doesn't quite have the features you want, you can also make some killer savings on the Series 6 and SE right now.

Apple Watch Series 3 is capable of tracking your health and fitness with its precise movement and heart rate sensors and can sync all of it to your iPhone. It also has built-in GPS for tracking outdoor runs and cycling workouts and is water-resistant to 50 meters making it perfect for swimmers. You'll get the notifications you want from your iPhone right on your wrist, and can respond using your voice or Tapback, and can even make and receive calls with its built-in mic and speaker if you want to get all Dick Tracy. The bands can be changed out for any of Apple's own as well as a bunch of third-party options to mix it up each day.

The Apple Watch Series 3 makes a great pickup for those new to Apple Watch, as a gift for an iPhone user this holiday season, or those upgrading from an older Apple Watch. If you want something even newer than the Series 3, you can make the leap all the way to the Apple Watch Series 6 with its SpO2 monitor and ECG capability or go for the more stripped back, mid-range Apple Watch SE.