In a lot of ways, 2020 was a banner year for Apple Watch. Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 6 — the upgrade to last year's model that we expect every year —but the company also released the more affordable Apple Watch SE. On top of that, Apple still kept the Apple Watch Series 3 as a low-cost entry-level option in the Apple Watch lineup. When I reviewed the Apple Watch SE, I mentioned that the SE provided the most value to most people. I specifically mentioned that it is a great Apple Watch to buy if you're upgrading from the Series 2 or older, but the Apple Watch Series 3 fits an even greater niche —the first time Apple Watch buyers and people looking for a great fitness tracker. It's not about the best features, it's about the essentials If you decide to buy an Apple Watch Series 3 over one of the new Apple Watch models, you won't be able to take advantage of the best and newest features. Things like the always-on display, Blood Oxygen, and ECG apps, and the compass are all things you won't find on the Apple Watch Series 3, but if you're buying an Apple Watch for the first time, does that really matter?

The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches out there, and the way it integrates with the iPhone is impressive regardless of which model you get. The Apple Watch Series 3 has all the essentials. You'll be able to answer your phone, read and respond to text messages, play games, and so much more with the wide selection of apps available for watchOS. You won't find a more comprehensive app store on any other smartwatch platform. You don't need all the fancy features of the newer models to enjoy the Apple Watch as a smartwatch to keep you connected throughout the day. The convenience and core functionality of the Apple Watch is still alive and well on the Apple Watch Series 3. A great fitness tracker for the price