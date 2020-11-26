Just a couple of months ago, Apple took the wraps off its all-new Apple Watch Series 6 model and, with the announcement, discontinued last year's Apple Watch Series 5. Though the product has been officially removed from the product lineup, you can currently score some savings on one at Amazon where the models are discounted by $100.

At just $329 for the 44mm version, it's as low as it has ever gone there in both available color options making this one of the best Black Friday deals around.

Still great Apple Watch Series 5 The 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 is discounted by $100 at Amazon while supplies last. These are a match for the lowest we've ever seen this model go, though the now-discontinued model could sell out for good with this sale. $329.00 $429.00 $100 off See at Amazon

Though no longer the latest model, the Series 5 is still a stellar smartwatch, and this discount lets you get some of the top-tier features for not much more than the more stripped back SE.

It was the first Apple Watch to feature an always-on display, which the SE lacks, meaning you can check the time without a big arm movement. It's also capable of conducting an ECG, something the SE cannot do, plus all of the advanced fitness tracking and notifications of the models that came before it. It's got a built-in compass and 32GB of onboard storage for music, podcasts, and more.

If you're unsure of which Apple Watch is right for you, we've put together comparison guides between the Series 6 and Series 5 as well as the Apple Watch SE and Series 3.

Should you decide the newest model is the right choice for you, there are some exception Apple Watch Series 6 deals ongoing right now and our roundup of all of the best Apple Watch deals covers sales on all models if you're still undecided.