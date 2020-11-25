If you are in the market for an Apple Watch Series 6, Amazon and Walmart have just dropped one particular model of the latest Apple Watch to an unforeseen price for its Black Friday sale. Both retailers have dropped the Apple Watch Series 6 in 40mm to $329. The deal is currently only available for the (PRODUCT)RED version in the GPS configuration, but it's more than double the discount compared to the rest of the colors.

The Apple Watch Series 6 adds Blood Oxygen monitoring to the Apple Watch. The new feature allows users to open the Blood Oxygen app and take a measurement of the levels of oxygination in their blood. The watch will also do some background monitoring of your blood oxygen levels as you work, workout, relax, and sleep. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday The new watch also adds an always-on altimeter, which allows you to always understand your current elevation. This is a handy feature for those who like to hike, camp, or seem to always find themselves seeking out mountain peaks.