Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest and greatest model of Apple Watch that you can purchase right now. Even though it only came out a few months ago, you can already find some nice discounts on it for today, Black Friday. But is it the right Apple Watch to get for you, or someone else as a gift? Here's what you need to know before taking the plunge.

In our review of the Apple Watch Series 6, we say that it's the Apple Watch to get if you want to have the most control over your health and well-being than ever before. And right now, you can pick up the PRODUCT(RED) 40mm Series 6 for just $329.98 on Amazon right now, which knocks off $69.02 from the regular price of $399.99. If the PRODUCT(RED) is too bold for you, then the more neutral (but still new) Blue case is available for just $379 at Amazon for the 40mm case, as well as the other colors.

At this price, it's an absolute steal and I wouldn't hesitate to pick it up if this is going to be your first Apple Watch, or if you are currently using an older model like Apple Watch Series 0, 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Is the Apple Watch Series 6 for me if I have a Series 5?

If you currently have an Apple Watch Series 5, then I don't think the Series 6 is worth upgrading to, as the only major addition is the Blood Oxygen Monitor feature, as well as the option of PRODUCT(RED) and Blue case bodies. While the Series 6 may be the "fastest" Apple Watch with the S6 and U1 chips that make it 20% faster, the Series 5 is still plenty fast for most people and both models have about the same battery life.

Even though the Blood Oxygen Monitoring feature in the Series 6 is nice to have, it's not a necessity for most people. The Series 5 still has the always-on display, ECG, Fall Detection, all-day battery, and plenty fast for all of your notifications and other stuff.

Is the Apple Watch Series 6 for me if I have a Series 0-4?

If you are using an older Apple Watch, from Series 0 to Series 4, then the Series 6 is a great upgrade and definitely something you should buy today, Black Friday. Not only is the Apple Watch Series 6 much faster than all of these older models, but it also has larger screen sizes (though the Series 4 has the same sizes), an always-on display, and additional features like ECG (also on Series 4), Fall Detection (available on Series 4), and Blood Oxygen Monitoring.

For Apple Watch Series 0-3 users, the larger screens on the Series 6 make it so much easier to see your information at-a-glance on the screen, and more information can show up as well. The larger screen also means you have additional watch faces that make use of all of the space, such as the Infograph face, which can have up to eight complications at once.

For Series 0-4 users, the Always-On Display makes the Apple Watch more like a, well, watch. The face will always be shown on the display, even if you aren't looking at it directly, so you can take a quick glance when a notification pops up while you're typing away at your desk. Of course, not everyone may like an always-on display, so there is the option to turn it off if you don't require it.

Those who are using Series 0-3 will appreciate having the more recent feature additions of ECG and Fall Detection, which are still available on Series 4. With ECG, your Apple Watch can help you detect if you have any signs of atrial fibrillation, and Fall Detection can help call your loved ones or emergency services if you are involved in a bad accident.

Apple Watch Series 0-5 users may also find the new Blood Oxygen Monitoring feature of the Series 6 to be useful. This is especially true in the age of COVID-19, where dips in blood oxygen levels could be a sign of COVID-19 or other serious health issues.

What about the Apple Watch SE?

The Apple Watch Series 6 is not the only Apple Watch that Apple released this year. There is also the Apple Watch SE, which is something in-between the Series 3 (still being sold by Apple) and Series 6. Even though Apple still sells the Series 3, the Apple Watch SE is probably a better value, all things considered, even though it's slightly more than the Series 3 but not by much.

With the Apple Watch SE, you get the 40mm and 44mm sizes that have been around since Series 4 (the Series 3 is still 38mm and 42mm). But unlike the Series 3, you also get Fall Detection, an always-on altimeter, a compass, Family Setup support, and more. However, if you want all the advanced features like ECG, Always-On Display, and Blood Oxygen Monitoring, then you'll want the Series 6. But if you can live without those features, then the Apple Watch SE provides a great value for smaller budgets.

If you think the Apple Watch SE is more within your budget, then you should be aware that it is also on sale for Black Friday. The lowest price for the Apple Watch SE is $259 at Best Buy (normally $279), and you'll get 6-months free for Apple Fitness+, which is coming later this year. This is a great price and great value, all things considered. If you want to upgrade from an older Apple Watch Series 0-3, or if this will be your first Apple Watch, then you can't go wrong with the Apple Watch SE. But if you want more features, and can afford the higher price tag, then the Series 6 is the better overall buy.

In short, if you want the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals, you should get the Series 6 if it is within your budget and you want the latest and greatest. But if the price is a little high, and you still want a great Apple Watch, then consider the Apple Watch SE. But if that's also high, the Series 3 is still being sold for a mere $119 at Walmart. Don't miss out on the other Black Friday deals and Black Friday Apple deals!