12 weird and wonderful Black Friday deals Apple users might actually want to buy

Although you’ve been able to drink a lovely warm drink thanks to your coffee mug warmer, and thoroughly enjoyed typing on that beautiful vintage-style typewriter keyboard, at the end of a long day you may be in need of a little relaxation.

Maybe you’re tired after work, or you’ve done a hard workout and need a good soak to help ease aching muscles. That’s where a bamboo bath tray comes in handy. Whatever your reason, this lets you spend as long as you like in the bath, and still use your iPad. Maybe you’re going to watch Die Hard (the best Christmas movie), or the latest series of Slow Horses on Apple TV Plus . With the tray, you can set up your iPad, then lie back and let all your troubles float away.

And of course, if applicable, you can always use this to create a relaxing night for your significant other. The tray has enough room for you to house a scented candle, pour and safely balance a glass of wine, and have snacks on hand. Perfect for them, or for yourself.