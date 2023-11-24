12 weird and wonderful Black Friday deals Apple users might actually want to buy
Some stranger offerings...
Black Friday is here and it isn’t just a chance to snag a deal on all the mainstream Apple devices you can think of. Beyond the best Black Friday Apple deals on iPhone, Mac, iPad, and everything else, there are many great accessories to soup up your tech experience. Go a bit deeper, however, and you start to find some weird and wonderful things on Amazon, including some bits you might actually want to buy.
From USB-C coffee cup warmers to a bamboo bath caddy for your iPad, here are all the weird and wonderful Black Friday deals we’ve found so far.
Weird and wonderful Black Friday deals
USB-C Coffee Mug Warmer |
$32 $25 at Amazon
Promising to keep your drink at a drinking temperature of 131 degrees Fahrenheit (55 degrees Celsius), you’ll never have to endure the misery of a cold cup of coffee again. It has both a standard USB and a USB-C port to power it, automatically shuts off after eight hours (by which time we should all have remembered that drink), and works with a variety of cup types - so if you have a favorite mug, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to use it with this.
Margaritaville Tiki Torch - Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker |
$99 $47 at Amazon
These speakers disguised as Tiki torches are waterproof and Bluetooth enabled so you can play music and create great vibes and ambiance at any gathering or get-together. What's more, they're now 52% off and just $47 for Black Friday.
Margaritaville Outdoor Rock Bluetooth Wireless Speaker |
$75 $56 at Amazon
Another number from Margaritaville, this Bluetooth Speaker is disguised as a rock and provide outdoor ambiance while blending into its surround. You can also use it to scare people in your garden, or perhaps ward off unwanted wildlife.
Aiwa Water Bottle with Speaker and Earphone Bundle |
$49 $39 at Amazon
If you don't fancy dropping a bunch of money on AirPods, why not spend $39 on this water bottle that features a pair of Bluetooth earphones and a built-in speaker? This would make a great gift for kids or someone who likes hiking and camping.
COLORCORAL Cleaning Gel |
$11 $5.91 at Amazon
Cleaning your keyboard or those nooks and crannies in your tech is always a bit of a pain. This COLORCORAL cleaning gel gets into those hard-to-reach areas, lifting out dirt, grease, and grime without damaging your technology.
FINEDAY Keyboard |
$169 $164 at B&H Photo
Featuring Bluetooth 5.0, this keyboard can connect with up to three devices wirelessly and just needs a couple of AA batteries to work. Alternatively, a USB-C cable allows you to connect it directly. It also features a mounting stand that can hold a device up to 8” wide to allow you to mount your iPad Air as you type. It even offers LED backlighting to make sure the keys are easy to see in darker conditions.
Foldable Keyboard and Mouse, ProtoArc XKM01 |
$89 $69 at Amazon
This foldable keyboard and mouse combo brings Bluetooth connectivity, so you get a full-size wireless keyboard with the portability of a compact model. It has USB-C charging and will work with a Mac or iPad.
Monster Boomerang Neckband Bluetooth Speaker |
$87 $59 at Amazon
This neck speaker can connect wirelessly to an iPhone or other Bluetooth-enabled Apple product. It's waterproof and comes with 12 hours of battery life, now just $59 instead of $87.
Zigtiger Cup Holder Tray with Wireless Power Bank |
$73 $59 at Amazon
This tray will hold a drink and snack without spilling them, and charge your iPhone wirelessly, all at the same time. The self-balancing cup holder comes with a gyroscope so you don't have to worry about spillages, and its power bank has a 10,000mAh battery with 15W fast wireless charging.
Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray |
$48 $31.99 at Amazon
Although you’ve been able to drink a lovely warm drink thanks to your coffee mug warmer, and thoroughly enjoyed typing on that beautiful vintage-style typewriter keyboard, at the end of a long day you may be in need of a little relaxation.
Maybe you’re tired after work, or you’ve done a hard workout and need a good soak to help ease aching muscles. That’s where a bamboo bath tray comes in handy. Whatever your reason, this lets you spend as long as you like in the bath, and still use your iPad. Maybe you’re going to watch Die Hard (the best Christmas movie), or the latest series of Slow Horses on Apple TV Plus. With the tray, you can set up your iPad, then lie back and let all your troubles float away.
And of course, if applicable, you can always use this to create a relaxing night for your significant other. The tray has enough room for you to house a scented candle, pour and safely balance a glass of wine, and have snacks on hand. Perfect for them, or for yourself.
LC-dolida Shower Phone Holder |
$16 $11 at Amazon
If you can't bear to be with your iPhone for more than a few minutes, then why not get a phone holder so you can take it into the shower? Watch YouTube videos or surf TikToks to your heart's content, all while washing yourself. Works with any iPhone including the new iPhone 15.
Zigtiger Cup Holder Tray with Wireless Power Bank |
$23 $20 at Amazon
If you can't bear to be without your phone, but you'd like to try and temper that habit, then you can lock it away in a smart box with a timer instead. This ySky is great to help you get some downtime away from your screen or would be perfect for kids.
