I’m saving 15% on this iPad clamp just so I can watch Die Hard at Christmas on my desk at a great height

When I work on my MacBook Pro at my desk, I usually have my iPad beside me, playing movies or YouTube videos. However, there have been moments where it has been awkward to place the tablet in an area where I don’t have to keep turning my head. This is what made me consider an iPad stand — so that I might never have to crane my neck again.

Before the inevitable, more substantial discounts arrive on Black Friday next week on November 24, there’s a fantastic, discounted stand for $52 which will let me simply attach the iPad, and place it behind my MacBook.

Welcome to the stand, pal

Kimdoole Magnetic iPad Stand | $61 $52 at Amazon For 15% off this stand, you can place your iPad at a level where it meets your eye-line. This way, you're not turning your neck repeatedly to watch a movie. Place this behind your Mac and have the best of both worlds.

It’s easy to set up, and if I need to change the angle of the tablet, I only need to turn it. As this stand magnetically attaches to the iPad, this means that it can work with all of Apple’s iPad Pro models. If you're looking for an iPad deal on Black Friday, there are already some great discounts to grab on the iPad Pro before the big weekend begins next week. At $52 for this stand, it’s a great price to save my neck from painful strain, while still being able to watch Die Hard as I work on the Mac.

Plus, if I want to watch the rest of the series in the kitchen, or even in bed, I can simply take it with me and carry on watching as John McClane rescues the hostages at Nakatomi Plaza once again.