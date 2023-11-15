I’m saving 15% on this iPad clamp just so I can watch Die Hard at Christmas on my desk at a great height
Watching a Christmas movie in style.
When I work on my MacBook Pro at my desk, I usually have my iPad beside me, playing movies or YouTube videos. However, there have been moments where it has been awkward to place the tablet in an area where I don’t have to keep turning my head. This is what made me consider an iPad stand — so that I might never have to crane my neck again.
Before the inevitable, more substantial discounts arrive on Black Friday next week on November 24, there’s a fantastic, discounted stand for $52 which will let me simply attach the iPad, and place it behind my MacBook.
Welcome to the stand, pal
Kimdoole Magnetic iPad Stand |
$61 $52 at Amazon
For 15% off this stand, you can place your iPad at a level where it meets your eye-line. This way, you're not turning your neck repeatedly to watch a movie. Place this behind your Mac and have the best of both worlds.
It’s easy to set up, and if I need to change the angle of the tablet, I only need to turn it. As this stand magnetically attaches to the iPad, this means that it can work with all of Apple’s iPad Pro models. If you're looking for an iPad deal on Black Friday, there are already some great discounts to grab on the iPad Pro before the big weekend begins next week. At $52 for this stand, it’s a great price to save my neck from painful strain, while still being able to watch Die Hard as I work on the Mac.
Plus, if I want to watch the rest of the series in the kitchen, or even in bed, I can simply take it with me and carry on watching as John McClane rescues the hostages at Nakatomi Plaza once again.
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use everyday to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64 and Daily Star.