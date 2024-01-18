A big potential security flaw was just spotted in Apple chips and it all has to do with AI development — “LeftoverLocals” vulnerability could give hackers data from GPU local memory

A major security flaw that could put Apple GPUs at risk when using AI has been discovered. While some of the GPUs in question have already been patched to provide added security, many are still at risk.

AI processing can be a demanding prospect, so the raw power of GPUs is often pulled in to process that data. Essentially, when generative AI, like that found in text generation and prediction, is used, it runs a large language model (LLM) that analyses data incredibly quickly to get responses. Unfortunately, given this works in a way that many GPUs aren’t traditionally designed for, it has some unintended consequences.

GPUs keep local memory that's easy for the computer to access. That memory tends not to be safeguarded, leading to vulnerabilities for potential exploits like this one. If a bad actor can connect to your device, as shown in the original LeftoverLocals report from Trail of Bits, a code can be written with just 10 lines that can access that local memory. This means, in the case of generative AI, they can reconstruct answers given with the LLM.

This currently affects Apple, Qualcomm, AMD, and Imagination GPUs but not Nvidia and ARM, as confirmed by Trail of Bits.

What Apple devices are safe?

According to the report, some devices, like the 3rd generation iPad Air, have been patched, but the issue is still present in the M2 Apple MacBook Air. The latest Apple devices like the iPhone 15 line and M3 devices don’t appear to have this problem, but it seems like many iPhones, iPads, and Macs before this point are still vulnerable.

The fact that the 3rd gen iPad Air could be patched to solve this problem is likely a good sign, but Trail of Bits has not reported on any updates to the rest of Apple’s lineup.

iMore has reached out to Apple for comment