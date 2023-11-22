All the ways to get a free iPhone this Black Friday

Getting a discount on an iPhone over Black Friday is great. Getting one for free is even better, and all the best Black Friday iPhone deals involve getting an iPhone for nothing this year. If you know where to look, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be able to pick up an iPhone without paying a penny for it upfront this Black Friday weekend. The “free” iPhone has become a hallmark of many of the deals offered by the likes of Verizon, AT&T, and now even Amazon. Most carriers are content to let customers sign up to monthly plans that tie them into a long contract, using the free iPhone as a shiny incentive to sign on the dotted line.

You’ll find that most “free” iPhone plans are geared toward new customers, but that doesn’t mean you can’t upgrade to an iPhone for free; you’ll just have to do some digging with your carrier. If you’re on the hunt for a new iPhone, however, and you aren’t currently tied down to a hefty contract, I reckon there’s a deal here for pretty much everyone across the iPhone range. Here are all the ways you can get a free iPhone this Black Friday.

Black Friday iPhone deals live right now

Amazon

A big surprise this year in the free iPhone sweepstakes is Amazon. Amazon doesn’t normally stock the newest iPhone in the stable, so to have them on the shelves and available for free is definitely unprecedented. You can get the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max for free from Amazon when you take out a Boost Infinite wireless plan. You’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data, and plan prices start from $60 a month for the base iPhone 15. You’ll also get your $60 activation fee credited back onto your first bill, saving you that cost, too! As with all these deals, you need to take out a wireless plan to get the savings, and you’ll be tied into a contract for the next three years.

iPhone 15 | From $0 at checkout $60/month Amazon now stocks the iPhone 15 lineup and you can get one for literally zero dollars if you buy a Boost Infinite plan. The $60 activation fee will be credited against your first bill, and then you get unlimited talk, text, and data for $60 a month, as well as annual upgrades. You can also buy outright for $788, 5% off the usual RRP.

iPhone 15 Pro | From $0 at checkout and $68/month The iPhone 15 Pro is also available for free on Amazon if you take out a Boost Infinite plan, all you need to pay is a $60 activation fee (which you'll get credited against your first bill, so it's really free), and then $68.33 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data, plus annual upgrades to the latest iPhone.

iPhone 15 Pro Max | From $0 at checkout $65/month The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also available for free on Amazon if you take out a Boost Infinite plan, all you need to pay is a $60 activation fee (credited to your first bill), and then $65.56 per month.

Verizon

It would be quicker to tell you which iPhones you can’t get for free from Verizon, such is the generosity of their trade-in deals and their overall wireless plan packages. If you trade in the right device, you can get an iPhone 15, or iPhone 15 Pro, or Pro Max for free. They’ll even throw in a saving on an Apple Watch and iPad, too!

They also have both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro available for free! All of these deals require you to take out a data plan because the promotion is applied as a credit against your plan over 36 months.

iPhone 15 | Save up to $830 with trade-in at Verizon - get $279 off an iPad - $23.05/month Save big on an iPhone 15 with this deal, if you’ve got an older device to trade in. That $840 will cover the whole price of the base device, so recycling your old phone could end up saving you loads of money. Not only is Verizon the king of trade-ins, but they're also offering users a free $279 off an iPad and savings on Apple Watch when bundled together.

iPhone 15 Pro | Save up to $999 with trade-in at Verizon Just as with the non-pro version, you can save the big bucks if you grab an iPhone with trade-in at Verizon. The iPhone 15 Pro is the newest iPhone on the block, so any saving is welcome, especially if it drops the price this much. Like the regular 15, this also comes with a free Apple TV 4K and six months of free Apple One.

AT&T

Again, you’ll need a device to trade in to take advantage of these, but AT&T is offering free iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models when you activate and keep an eligible plan (min. 75/month). In return, you’ll get up to $1,000 in bill credits depending on which smartphone you trade-in.

iPhone 15 Pro | From $0 per month at AT&T Trade in an old phone at AT&T, and you might just save the price of the device. That means no monthly cost for the phone, and you’ll only pay for the data contract on top.

iPhone 15 | From $0 per month at AT&T with $700 off when you trade-in Trade in your old phone at AT&T, and end up paying nothing every month for the iPhone 15. This is similar to the deal at Verizon, although you’ll go through AT&T instead. Let’s hope your iPhone 12 is in good condition!

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has some of the best monthly plans on offer that include a free iPhone, or at least an iPhone you don’t have to make a down payment on. The selection includes the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, and the iPhone 13 and 14 ranges. The beefier the mobile wireless plan you take out, the more money you're going to save.

iPhone 13, 14, and iPhone 15 | From $0 per month at T-Mobile You can get an iPhone 14 "On us" at T-Mobile if you trade in an old iPhone, including through its Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans.