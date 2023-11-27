All these Cyber Monday tech deals have at least 50% off — and they won't be around for long
With at least half off, here's some final cyber deals to nab.
Cyber Monday is one of the best times of year to grab a deal on the products that you've been taking envious glances at whenever you browse the halls of Amazon. Alas, finding those deals can be tricky, as Amazon reduces thousands of products and releases them on its site to roam free and confuse hapless buyers. That's where we come in — we've been watching these deals since Black Friday last week, and we know all the best prices on all the coolest tech. These are our favorite, unmissable deals.
Cyber sales to check out
- Amazon – Tons of reduced deals
- Best Buy – Incredible savings on many sections
- Target – Big reductions on almost everything
JBL Tune Flex |
$99.95 $49.95 at Amazon
Being an incredibly cheap way to get some noise-cancelling earbuds, the JBL Tune Flex gives up to 32 hours of battery life from a fully charged case and water resistance makes them excellent to bring with you on the go.
Price Check: $49.99 at Best Buy | $49.99 at Target
Sandisk Professional 4TB SSD |
$799.99 $319.99 at Amazon
Being the lowest price we have ever seen this drive at, the Sandisk Professional SSD comes with 4TB of super-fast storage with dust and water resistance — making it perfect for long-term storage. Capable of 3000MB/s read speeds via Thunderbolt, this should last you a long time.
Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target
Delpattern Fast Wireless Charger |
$49.99 $13.99 at Amazon
With a whopping 72% off, the Delpattern wireless charger is a small plate-like charger capable of 10w charging speeds. It doesn't have MagSafe so it won't keep your iPhone 15 in place but is designed to be simply placed on a side. For that price, it's a very solid accessory choice.
Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 |
$499.95 $189.99 at Amazon
A piece of art and a Bluetooth speaker in one, the black Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 is currently 62% off. With a deep rich sound, up to 8 hours of playback from a single charge, and a smart self-tuning system that changes sound based on your environment, it's a great choice regardless of the room you throw it in.
Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target
Blink Video Doorbell |
$59.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Coming with a 1080p HD day and infrared camera and two-way audio, the Blink video doorbell is an excellent way of keeping your home safe. It's also an excellent way of tracking packages and checking in when you have to leave your home for a night. At half off, it's a steal.
Price Check: $29.99 at Best Buy |$29.99 at Amazon
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter
By Daryl Baxter
By Daryl Baxter