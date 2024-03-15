Amazon announces Spring Deals Days, a week of incredible savings from March 20 to March 25

The roster of Amazon sales events grows once again, as the online shopping giant announces its Spring Deals Days, a five-day long event that will reduce the price of thousands of items in the Amazon store.

The sale is going to start on March 20, and then it’s going to go all the way to March 25 for what will be one of the longest online sales of the year — so here’s hoping there are some incredible deals!

Spring Deals Days

Unlike the majority of Amazon’s yearly sales events, the Spring Deals Days are not Prime exclusive, which means that anyone can find an epic deal over the five days. We don’t know at the moment what products will be in the sales, but we will be covering the event over its course so that we can find you the best prices possible.

We’re hoping for some epic HomeKit device deals this time around, as well as some drops on the likes of the best MacBooks, some great AirPods deals, and more. Sales like these are some of the best times to find the lowest prices on the most desirable devices, and we’re hoping for more of the same with the Spring Deals Days.

While you don’t need a Prime account to get the deals over the sale, there are other benefits to Amazon’s premium membership. One of our favorites is the free next-day delivery, getting you your purchases much quicker than the standard delivery option. You also get access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon’s TV and movie streaming service which shows the likes of Reacher, The Boys, and more. It’ll also gain you access to some of Amazon’s exclusive deals events, like Amazon Prime Day which occurs later in the year.

The Spring Deals Days are only a few days away, and we’ll be covering the whole thing — so stick with us, and let's save you some money!