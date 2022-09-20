App Store downloads are going to cost more in some countries from October 5

Apple has confirmed that it is increasing the pricing tiers used in the App Store in a number of countries, including those that use the euro.

The move, announced via the Apple developer website (opens in new tab), means that prices are generally increasing by around 10% across the board.

All rise

Apple says that "as early as October 5, 2022, prices of apps and in-app purchases on the App Store will increase in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Vietnam, and all territories that use the euro currency." The company also confirmed that the price hike won't apply to auto-renewable subscriptions.

In the case of Vietnam, Apple says that the increases " also reflect new regulations for Apple to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates respectively." As for the rest of the countries, it's thought that the price increases are due to the current exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against other international currencies.

With the change in place, apps that previously cost €0.99 will now rise to €1.19, with other tiers also increasing all the way to the maximum €1,199 — previously €999.

This isn't the first time that Apple has adjusted international App Store pricing and it's unlikely to be the last. The international currency situation isn't only affecting App Store downloads, either. Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup has seen price increases when compared to the iPhone 13 handsets across a number of countries, including the United Kingdom and other European countries. The price didn't change in the United States, though.

The upshot? If you're on the fence about buying an expensive App Store app, now might be the time to get your purchase in before the price increase kicks in. You still have a couple of weeks to make your mind up, too.