App Store downloads are going to cost more in some countries from October 5
Countries using the euro as well as a handful of others are getting a price bump.
Apple has confirmed that it is increasing the pricing tiers used in the App Store in a number of countries, including those that use the euro.
The move, announced via the Apple developer website (opens in new tab), means that prices are generally increasing by around 10% across the board.
All rise
Apple says that "as early as October 5, 2022, prices of apps and in-app purchases on the App Store will increase in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Vietnam, and all territories that use the euro currency." The company also confirmed that the price hike won't apply to auto-renewable subscriptions.
In the case of Vietnam, Apple says that the increases " also reflect new regulations for Apple to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates respectively." As for the rest of the countries, it's thought that the price increases are due to the current exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against other international currencies.
With the change in place, apps that previously cost €0.99 will now rise to €1.19, with other tiers also increasing all the way to the maximum €1,199 — previously €999.
This isn't the first time that Apple has adjusted international App Store pricing and it's unlikely to be the last. The international currency situation isn't only affecting App Store downloads, either. Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup has seen price increases when compared to the iPhone 13 handsets across a number of countries, including the United Kingdom and other European countries. The price didn't change in the United States, though.
The upshot? If you're on the fence about buying an expensive App Store app, now might be the time to get your purchase in before the price increase kicks in. You still have a couple of weeks to make your mind up, too.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.