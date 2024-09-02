Apple AirTag 4-pack is down to $75 in this Labor Day discount – that's $18.75 for each tracker

While I don't lose things that often, I've had that panic of not knowing where the keys are more often than I'd like to. So, I've strapped Apple's AirTags to pretty much every belonging I own. Suitcases, keys, my wallet, suitcase, even my golf clubs. And what's better than keeping track of your items? Getting the hardware you need to do so for a bargain.

Buying a 4-pack of AirTags is always the most cost-effective way of keeping tabs on all of your stuff. A $99 retail price puts each tracker at around $25 rather than the individual price of $35. But right now Amazon is offering a Labor Day discount that makes it an even better deal. While a 4-pack of AirTags would normally retail for $99, if you order yours now you'll pay just $75 which works out to just $18.75 each.

With four AirTags you'll be able to track your keys, your bag, wallet, kids, pets, and more with ease. What more could you possibly need?

If in doubt, slap an AirTag on it

AirTag 4-pack | $99 $75 at Amazon Apple's AirTags are a great way to avoid losing all of your most important items and now you can bag a pack of four of them at a discounted price, but act fast, this deal might not last for long.

Note that Apple says you shouldn't use AirTags to track your kids or your pets, but the technology will work in a pinch.

That technology uses Apple's Find My network to locate each AirTag using ultra wideband (UWB) technology and the huge number of Apple devices that are in use around the globe. They securely ping your AirTags to work out where they are. You can also put an AirTag in Lost Mode should the need arise so you receive an alert the moment it appears on the Find My network once again.

Other features of note include a built-in speaker so you can have your AirTag make a noise for easier identification and a battery that lasts for around a year before it needs to be replaced. While they're discounted, they're surely worth picking up. You're always better safe than sorry.

More from iMore