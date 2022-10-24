Apple CEO Tim Cook mercilessly trolled over U.S. Grand Prix checkered flag wave, here are the internet's best reactions
Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted at the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Texas on Sunday. However, his attempt at waving the checkered flag at the end of the race saw the internet explode at his seeming lack of enthusiasm.
Cook was spotted alongside Eddy Cue rubbing shoulders with stars such as Sir Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt. Apple has picked up a documentary about Hamilton on Apple TV Plus, and Pitt is also working on a film for the platform.
As the race neared its end, Cook made a surprise appearance on the gantry as Max Verstappen crossed the finish line to take his 13th victory of the season, helping Redbull secure the Constructor's championship, having already wrapped up the driver's championship in Japan. Race fans and onlookers alike were both tickled and somewhat dismayed as they were left to watch Cook very gently wave the checkered flag at the finish line, rather than being treated to the on-track battle between Sebastian Vettel and Kevin Magnussen for P8. As expected, the internet did not disappoint.
Best reactions
Hey grandpa, calm down 😂 #timcook #f1 #austingp pic.twitter.com/5wtTeRfJ8DOctober 23, 2022
#AustinGP #Formula1 gran remate de Vettel y con Tim Cook super emocionado 😂 pic.twitter.com/QYaPDHBrd2October 23, 2022
Spectacular flag waving from Tim Cook there…🏁October 23, 2022
Going into Monday with the same enthusiasm as Tim Cook pic.twitter.com/pB3N5xV8pJOctober 24, 2022
Tim Cook needs to calm down 😅🏁 pic.twitter.com/PY0STLBQPZOctober 23, 2022
Someone tell Tim Cook he's waving the chequered flag, not surrendering in a war.October 23, 2022
Tim Cook sure ain't gonna close any exercise rings on his Apple Watch doing this. #USGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/daWM8rNhbTOctober 24, 2022
F1: Tim, wanna wave the checkered flag? TIM COOK: Yes, absolutely.F1: The F1 show is staying with Netflix though.TIM COOK: pic.twitter.com/elwyiRqBSIOctober 23, 2022
Tim Cook waving that flag as if he's having to touch a Windows PC 😆 pic.twitter.com/Y2BQfm32EmOctober 23, 2022
As noted, Apple will be hoping to have another smash-hit film on its hands with the untitled Brad Pitt number set to debut in the future. It comes from many of the team behind the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, including writers Ehren Kruger and Producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman. Seven-time F1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton will also help produce the film.
The film is set to enjoy a global run in theaters before it comes to Apple TV Plus.
Tim Cook was also seen at the event sporting an Apple Watch Ultra, the company's new best Apple Watch focused on the rugged outdoors and durability, with tremendous battery life and a cool new design. You can read our Apple Watch Ultra review here.
