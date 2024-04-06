Apple CEO Tim Cook sells almost 200k of his shares

Apple's CEO Tim Cook sold some of his shares of the company's stock this week, selling off around $33.2 million based on the average sale price, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

As spotted by MacRumors, the filing shows Cook sold 166,410 of shares, and earned almost $16.4 million from the sales.

The shares sold this week were awarded to the Apple CEO as a performance-based stock award, and were sold via a predetermined trading plan which is used for many Apple executives' shares.

The sale is significantly smaller than one in October of 2023, where Cook sold almost $88 million of shares, selling over half a million individual shares.

Cook still retains 3.3 million shares according to the Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Tim Cook's future plans

Tim Cook has served as CEO of Apple since 2011, and in a feature with Fortune in April 2015, he explained how he wants to donate his wealth.

"He plans to give away all his wealth, after providing for the college education of his 10-year-old nephew," the Fortune profile explained at the time.

"There should be plenty left over to fund philanthropic projects. Cook’s net worth, based on his holdings of Apple stock, is currently about $120 million. He also holds restricted stock worth $665 million if it were to be fully vested.

"Cook says that he has already begun donating money quietly, but that he plans to take time to develop a systematic approach to philanthropy rather than simply writing checks."

According to my Forbes, Cook's current net worth is $2 billion dollars, and he also serves on the board of Nike.

During his time as CEO, Apple has launched AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro.