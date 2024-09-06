Every iPhone 16 event announcement just leaked, including Apple Watch X, Apple Watch SE, and budget AirPods

Apple is set to announce the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro handsets at its event on September 9. So it's only a matter of time until we see what the company has been working on since the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro a year ago.

But the Cupertino tech giant has a lot more up its sleeve, apparently. While we've expected the event (dubbed "It's Glowtime") to feature the announcement of the AirPods 4 and Apple Watch X, we're more confident about this than before. That's because Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has seemingly just revealed every announcement we can expect next week.

So, here's everything you can allegedly expect to appear at the iPhone 16 launch event next week, including Apple Watch X, Apple Watch SE, and budget AirPods:

What to expect at the iPhone 16 event

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson / X)

Naturally, the iPhone 16 will be the biggest announcement. Expect Apple to drop four iPhone 16 models: the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will look practically the same as their 2023 siblings, rocking 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens with the same aluminium design. They will, however, come with a faster processor, 8GB of memory, and the Action button from the Pro models (finally). Vertical cameras for fancy spatial video recording are also a thing now.

The Pro and Pro Max are where things get interesting. The screen sizes are inching up to 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Max, with thinner bezels for that slightly sleeker feel. The real action is happening in the camera department: a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, 5x optical zoom for the smaller Pro, and a new DSLR-style Capture button. Oh, and new colours too: the Pro models trade in blue for gold titanium.

(Image credit: iMore)

It’s a big year for the Apple Watch too, with new versions across the board: the SE, Series 10, and Ultra 3.

The Series 10 gets the most attention as it marks the 10th anniversary of Apple’s smartwatch line. There's some debate as to whether or not this will be named the Apple Watch Series X. Most rumors seem to suggest so, but Gurman's report calls in the Series 10. Watch this space.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’re talking a thinner case and bigger screens for the flagship model, though not much else in terms of AI. It's disappointing, as we were hoping for Apple Intelligence features. I'm still holding out hope.

The Ultra 3? Just some internal tweaks. Expect sleep apnea detection to be a major new feature, even if blood-oxygen sensing doesn’t return. The new Apple Watch SE is the first update in two years. Expect slightly improved performance under the hood and the usual focus on fitness tracking and basic health features, but don’t hold your breath for any of the high-end features like blood-oxygen sensing or advanced AI tech.

Prepare for new entry-level and mid-tier AirPods. Both will have a look inspired by the AirPods Pro and bring USB-C charging (about time, right?). The mid-tier version steps things up with a speaker on the case, Find My support, and noise cancellation. There’s also a growing focus on hearing health, with future updates turning AirPods into makeshift hearing aids, but those features are probably delayed.

Some rumors suggested we'd see new AirPods Max, but no word from Gurman on this. It could be a surprise reveal next week.

(Image credit: Apple)

Mac fans will have to wait a bit longer. The M4 chip transition for Macs and MacBooks is expected to debut in October, not at this event. An updated iPhone SE and a fresh AirTag are also in the works for next year. Meanwhile, there’s no sign of a new Apple TV model, and the iPad lineup is saving its upgrades for a launch next year.